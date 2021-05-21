OKLAHOMA CITY — This week the House passed the appropriations bill to fund state government services for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts in July.
House Bill 2900 passed the House with a vote of 82-19. It now moves to the state Senate.
Bills that specify spending limits for various state agencies also are still pending final passage.
This budget appropriates $8.8 billion for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts in July. This compares to $7.7 billion appropriated for FY21 — a 14.3 percent increase, according to a press release.
This budget increases common education funding by more than $210 million to $3.2 billion. This will allow the reduction of classroom sizes in kindergarten and first grade.
Also included in the budget is a $27 million increase for textbooks and increased money for the school activity fund. In addition to this budget are bills that would create funding equity for school districts with low property tax bases and increase per-pupil funding by getting rid of duplicate student counts in the school funding formula.
The budget also fully funds the state’s Medicaid expansion, approved by voters last year. It also restores a sales tax credit allowing the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to train 160 additional nursing graduates and nurse practitioners annually and 70 additional medical residents within three years.
Transportation funding increases with almost a $17 million increase in appropriations and a $200 million dollar investment in speeding up the 8-year plan through the federal TIFIA program. When the pandemic started, funds were set aside from the Oklahoma Department of Transportations’ ROADS fund to be used for other core functions of government as needed. This budget restores that money, making the ROADS Fund whole. The Country Improvement for Roads and Bridges fund is likewise made whole with a $20 million increased appropriation.
This budget reduces personal income tax by .25 percent for all taxpayers and restores the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- to moderate income families and workers. It reduces corporate income tax from 6 percent to 4 percent to help the state recruit new businesses, create jobs and guard against federal tax increases under the current administration. Oklahoma is in the Top Ten for lowest corporate and personal income taxes in states levying those taxes.
In addition, this budget allocates $42 million to expand broadband services to areas of the state that don’t have access to high-speed internet.
The Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) will receive $15.5 million under this plan as well. REAP grants are made available to rural communities throughout the state to help with projects that otherwise would go unfunded. Projects can include road repairs, equipment purchases, utility infrastructure, and much more.
The budget also includes several economic boosters, including $35 million to recruit new jobs to the state.
This budget brings the state’s savings accounts back to almost $1.3 billion for FY22.