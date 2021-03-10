The Oklahoma House has approved a measure that would lower state park entrance fees for residents who only want to visit their local park.
House Bill 1681, by State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, would add an additional tier to the fee schedule for entering state parks in Oklahoma. Currently, there is a $10 charge per day per vehicle or a $60 charge per year per vehicle to visit any state park. HB 1681 would insert an option of paying $20 per year per vehicle to visit one single park, for Oklahoma residents only.
“In my area, people have been going to the lake at Robbers Cave State Park for free their whole lives,” Grego said. “Now they are being asked to pay to enjoy nature in their own back yard. I understand the need to maintain restrooms, buildings and the parking lot at our state parks, and while I still disagree with this charge for local residents, this will at least lower that yearly fee to a very reasonable amount.”
Grego ran legislation last year that would have eliminated the fee altogether. When that bill stalled, he said he came forward with this compromise to secure some relief for his constituents and others throughout the state who enjoy their area parks.
The bill advances to the Senate.