The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working this weekend to make sure the only bang drivers end up with this 4th of July weekend is from the sound of fireworks.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with multiple agencies across Oklahoma to conduct sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility patrols. There are scheduled checkpoints in Oklahoma County and Norman for Friday and Saturday.
Just because these checkpoints may not be in your area doesn’t mean you’re in the clear to drink and drive.
During the 2020 Independence Day holiday period, five people were killed on Oklahoma roadways, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Of the five people killed, four of them were in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. These numbers were relatively low considering many festivities were shut down due to pandemic precautions.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 338 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in 2019.
A DUI conviction can cost a driver up to $10,000 in Oklahoma and has serious repercussions for the person. Above and beyond the financial risks are the risks of being seriously injured or killed in a crash. In the worst case, an impaired driver has the potential to injure and kill innocent others.