The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) does not believe two recent findings of explosive devices in Lawton on June 20 and Altus on July 7 are connected.
“No connection is suspected at this time,” Jeremy Allread from the OHP bomb squad said. According to him, both devices in Lawton and Altus were improvised explosive devices (IED) that were in a “static state, meaning they were not actively targeting anyone or anything and they were not victim operated or designed to initiate unintentionally.”
In another July 9 incident in Lawton at the Valero/Stripes gas station at Fort Sill Boulevard and W. Gore, personnel at the scene deemed the items did not contain any explosive or hazardous material and it appeared to be trash, according to the OHP. The incident report by Lawton Police Department had specified the item as a “helium can” that had been “improperly disposed of.”
Allread confirmed that no suspects have been identified. The local police departments in Lawton and Altus are investigating.
Allread explains what happens when OHP’s bomb squad is alerted about a suspicious device?=.
“Once notified, the bomb squad will respond with the closest units and deal with the unknown, suspicious or known explosive material/device in accordance with procedures as prescribed by the FBI Hazardous Devices School,” Allread said. “Once the item is cleared or rendered safe, all non-hazardous evidence will be collected and turned over to the primary investigative agency. Evidence still posing a potential hazard such as low explosive powders, chemicals, or commercially manufactured explosives will be held by the bomb squad on behalf of the investigative agency.”
Allread pointed out that IEDs and materials can vary greatly in design, construction and stability and should always be considered dangerous. He encourages the public not to touch or move anything they feel is out of place or out of the ordinary. Local authorities should be contacted immediately if a suspicious device is found.