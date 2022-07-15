DUNCAN — High school students from across Oklahoma came together at Cameron University’s Duncan campus on Sunday. They did self-defense and team-building exercises, were assigned teams, and then given an assignment: Design and build a self-piloting robot by Thursday afternoon.
Work on the robots began Monday, leaving the teenagers with only three days to work with a room full of strangers.
Sheila Youngblood, one of the directors of the Cameron University Engineering Summer Camp, said that it was fascinating to watch the students not only work in teams with strangers, but to see how quickly the students, unprompted, coordinated their work.
“They elect a team leader, and then they choose someone to be a builder, and someone to do the coding,” Youngblood said. “We only tell them to pick the leader, the rest they just do by themselves.”
Cait Prough, a high school student from Oklahoma City, is in charge of coding for one robot. Each student must create a robot capable of working its way through a short maze, and placing a ping-pong ball at the end of it. Prough and her teammates have designed their robot with a mechanical arm that releases at the end of the maze.
“We had to tweak it a lot to get it ready for today,” Prough said, showing the code she’s using to pilot the robot.
Another group had a more outlandish design. Attached to the base of their robot are a set of cross-hatched legs connected to a spherical, hollow container at the top. It looks very much like a water tower.
Nicholas Stroud, the head of the team that built the strange robot, and a student at Duncan High School, said that the original plan for the look of the robot wasn’t what it ended up being.
“We had it build as a funnel,” Stroud said. “Then somebody said it kind of looked like a water tower, and we decided to go with it.”
Stroud and his teammates spent most of the early part of Thursday working on the code for their robot, trying to get the timing just right to make the turns in the maze. They start at a taped out maze, then do their final tests on one lined with cardboard.
The engineering camp was started in 2016, and is open every year to any Oklahoma High School student. STEM background is not a requirement to apply, but in applications, Youngblood says she and the rest of the staff look for interest in STEM in some form or another.
“We want to leave it open to kids from all backgrounds,” Youngblood said. “Its funding is entirely grant-based, and we don’t ask for any money from the students.”
Youngblood said that the benefits of attending the engineering camp go far beyond students who want to study STEM. She attended a similar camp when she was in high school in the ‘90s, and the experience helped inform what she chose to do with the rest of her life.
“The benefits are multifaceted,” Youngblood said. “It gives these students a chance to really see a college campus, and hang out at one, and to get to know each other. It’s also networking. These kids will get to know each other here, and maybe go to different colleges in other places, but they’ll keep in touch.”
And the event also teaches the students valuable lessons in teamwork, Youngblood said.
“To get this work done, they have to work together,” Youngblood said. “We try not to give them too many rules, just an end goal, and they get there however they want together. That’s an important lesson.”