OKLAHOMA CITY — Local health departments will make decisions on closures due to inclement weather expected this week, according to a state health official.
With recent inclement weather and more on the way, Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed urged caution when traveling to vaccination appointments.
“Safety is our top priority,” Reed said during Tuesday’s Oklahoma State Department of Health’s vaccine update. “Do not feel obligated to leave your home if road conditions are poor and potentially dangerous in your area.”
So far, Comanche County Health Department has not closed any vaccination locations, according to the state website. However, if a closure happens, appointments will be rescheduled and people will be notified of the closure, Reed said. Vaccine shots are scheduled to be given today at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex.
“Right now, we’re confident that we will be able to reschedule appointments and reallocate supply in such a manner that no waste will occur,” said Reed. “The basic tenet of our vaccine plan has always been to remain flexible.”
Reed also gave an update regarding the expected Mega Points of Dispensing (PODs), and said for now they have been put on hold.
Initially it was thought the federal government would supply the vaccines to the mega PODs, but Reed said this was a misunderstanding and the doses would need to come from the state’s limited supply.
He said it is extremely frustrating to have to relay the news to Oklahomans.
“It is increasingly evident that in spite of what we were originally told, the FEMA mega PODs will not include a separate federal vaccine allocation,” Reed said. “If we continue with plans to bring these pods into the state, it would be necessary to divert large amounts of state vaccine allocation to sustain it.”
Such a diversion would disrupt efforts to continue to roll out the vaccine in an equitable manner across the state, said Reed. For now, the state will continue to monitor this and other potential FEMA resources and if it changes and FEMA would be able to bring in its own separate allocation, they will then put the idea back in place.
As of Tuesday, 43 percent of Oklahomans 65 and older have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, Reed said. He pointed out the state health department is nearing its goals and making steady progress through the current group. He said his department is getting close to opening up additional vaccine groups but does not have a specific date yet.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 587,820 total doses have been administered and 157,679 Oklahomans have completed the full series, Reed said.