OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will see a 16 percent increase in vaccine shipments as early as next week after the Biden Administration said it intends to order 100 million more doses of vaccines.
The increase will take Oklahoma from an average of 80,000 doses per week to over 103,000; however, most of those are scheduled for second dose, or booster shots, for those who received initial doses in early December, said Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner.
“We have been informed that we will receive a 16 percent increase in vaccine supply next week,” Reed said during a press conference Wednesday. “This is primarily due to an increase in our Moderna supply and equates to a total of 103,350 doses expected next week. Much of that vaccine next week will go to second doses as we prioritize the booster shot.”
During a conference call with what is now being called The Operation as opposed to Operation Warp Speed, Biden officials said they have enough vaccines to facilitate the increase for the next three weeks, Reed said. This expanded window allows Oklahoma health officials to schedule vaccine appointments farther out, at least for a short time.
While the increase may help schedule more appointments, the effort is also constrained by limits on the number of sites and medical professionals who can give shots, Reed said. Oklahoma health officials and the Biden Administration are working to relieve that congestion. Some ideas and plans include expanding Oklahoma’s pandemic partners, such as allowing pharmacies and other physicians to administer doses.
“So we’re moving through the (current group) at a pretty fair clip, we just can’t be premature about moving to the next one,” said Reed. “I think more appointments is obviously one of the best fixes to help get them in there. We want to bring in more partners. We’re trying to engage some of our pharmacy partners and pull in some of our other hospital partners. We’re looking at any options that are out there to make this easier.”
While the state is looking to expand options, Reed said he also wants to exercise caution before moving to the next group in the state’s vaccine plan. The current focus is on the 65 and older group. However, he said that same group is having problems navigating the state’s vaccine portal and scheduling appointments through the 2-1-1 helpline.
“I am concerned that many in this group require some type of assistance to get appointments, but I’m pleased to hear that we have people stepping up to assist,” he said, referring to volunteers and other organizations that have been assisting the seniors with appointments. “I think we just need to stay focused on this group and continue to have more and more opportunities for them to get vaccinated, and not be premature about bringing another group on board that all of a sudden will start competing with (seniors) to get vaccinated and who may be more comfortable with the technology.”
The state has vaccinated about 28 percent of seniors, but Reed believes that number to be closer to 30 percent when residents in long-term care facilities are taken into account.
President Joe Biden announced in a press conference Tuesday that the U.S. would be increasing deliveries to states over the next three weeks. He said he expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.
Biden said his administration is working to buy an additional 100 million doses from drug makers Pfizer and Moderna. He acknowledged that states in recent weeks have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next but promised an estimated 16 percent increase in deliveries to states over the next three weeks. It is unclear if the increase will continue beyond the three weeks.