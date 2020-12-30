Points of Dispensing Sites are being designated across Oklahoma as part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s strategic plan to transition into the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
And, information is expected in coming weeks about the vaccine’s availability to those age 65 and older.
Health officials said those sites will allow those in the second phase — to include first responders and healthcare workers — to receive the vaccine outside inpatient settings they are calling PODS (Points of Dispensing Sites), at locations where the vaccine can be safely dispensed to patients in coming weeks.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our vaccine distribution efforts in Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye “PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into phase 2 priority groups and beyond.”
Initial groups that will receive the vaccine in PODS include first responders and healthcare workers outside of hospital settings (such as Great Plains Coliseum Annex in Lawton), some of whom have already begun receiving their vaccines. Oklahomans who are 65 and older also will be able to receive the vaccine at PODS locations in coming weeks. More information about vaccine availability to the 65 and older population will become available as the state receives further information regarding ongoing vaccine supply, Frye said.
PODS locations are flexible and may be raised in communal locations such as schools, community centers and fairgrounds all across the state. Staffing and logistics will be coordinated with local partners, an effort that reflects a community approach to assisting neighbors in need, health department officials said.
Individuals should watch for local public messaging, including via news and social media, to find out when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine. Additionally, an online scheduling tool is expected to go live in the upcoming weeks to help Oklahomans in each priority group find their ability to get the vaccine, as well as the nearest PODS locations and to schedule an appointment when it’s their turn.
“Our vaccine plan remains fluid and has helped us efficiently distribute the vaccine across Oklahoma,” said Keith Reed, deputy commissioner for the State Department of Health. “Raising these PODS across the state will keep our vaccine supply moving into the arms of Oklahomans that need it most. It will allow us to progress through our priority groups as planned and vaccinate as many Oklahomans as we can.”
The first few shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Oklahoma and are being administered to frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, first responders and other healthcare workers.
Health officials say there is no list for Oklahomans to be added to in order to be included in the state’s phased approach to vaccine distribution. However, up-to-date detailed information about the vaccine distribution plan and the priority populations included in each phase are available at oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or by calling 2-1-1. In addition, updates on Oklahoma’s vaccine distribution progress is available on social media: On Facebook: facebook.com/OklahomaHealth; on Twitter and Instagram: @HealthyOklahoma.