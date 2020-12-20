Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement that teachers were being moved to a higher priority group for the COVID-19 vaccine fits into his argument that all Oklahoma school districts should offer an in-person classroom option to students.
Stitt said Thursday that teachers and educational entity support staff members with direct interaction with students would be placed in the second priority group (rather than the third), with Commissioners of Health Lance Frye saying inoculations for members in the second priority group should begin in January.
Stitt said the health of students and staff remains a priority, which is part of the reason he continues to argue that all students deserve the option of attending in-person classes, something most — but not all — school districts are offering. Stitt said he is urging that commitment from school boards, but stopped short of saying the action would be mandated.
He said the rationale is simple: teachers, students and parents all say virtual students are struggling academically and socially. Stitt, a parent himself, said many students already have the option of in-person school.
“I believe all children deserve that opportunity,” he said. “This needs to happen as soon as possible. It’s non-negotiable to me.”
Stitt said he isn’t alone in that argument. In addition to educators and parents, officials with the Centers for Disease Control make that recommendation. CDC officials say they have extensive data confirming schools can offer face-to-face learning safely and responsibly. Studies also show COVID-19 infections are not acquired in schools; they are acquired in the community and household, agency officials said.
CDC Director Robert Redfield, noting school is one of the safest places a child can be, said community officials shouldn’t make emotional decisions on whether or not to close.
“Data supports that in-person school is not where we’re having our challenges,” Redfield said in a taped statement aired at Stitt’s press conference.
Stitt said while more than 90 percent of Oklahoma school districts offer their students virtual and in-person options, the remainder offer virtual only education. That means some students have not been in a traditional classroom for almost a year, he said.
There will be no penalties for school districts that won’t adopt in-person options, Stitt said, explaining that in Oklahoma, local school districts make decisions for their students and facilities.
“The governor cannot dictate that Tulsa Public Schools open,” Stitt said, explaining the students in that district have been attending school virtually since March. “That is a local school board decision.”
But, Stitt said he does encourage local school board members to make that commitment. He also is asking the State Board of Education to put pressure on local school boards to open up their schools to in-person learning. He said that action could mean passing some type of rule that supersedes local decisions to keep all students in virtual classes.
“Educating our young people is non-negotiable,” he said, adding he was pleading with school board members in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and any other districts not giving their students the option of in-person classes. “We cannot lose another semester educating our young people.”
Rep. Rhonda Baker, a Yukon Republican and educator who chairs the Oklahoma House’s Common Education Committee, said in-school learning is important for a variety of reasons. She said not only are students falling behind academically and experiencing mental health issues, some are going hungry because they lack nutrition opportunities while “countless” cases of child abuse are being missed because those children are not in classrooms where they can be seen by teachers and reported.
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said the Oklahoma State Department of Health has worked with school districts and provided mitigation strategies to control the spread of COVID-19, to include assigned seating and ensuring social distancing. The majority of the state’s school districts also have adopted mask mandates for most students and staff in most instances, he and Stitt said.
The process seems to be working, Stitt said, noting Broken Arrow Public Schools, with a student population of 15,500, has reported only 26 positive cases of COVID-19.
“The data shows, just like the CDC video says, these kids are safe in schools,” he said.