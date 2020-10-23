Gov. Kevin Stitt returned to Comanche County Thursday to pay a two-day visit to Fort Sill and learn more about what goes on there.
He told reporters his son just graduated from boot camp at Fort Benning, Ga., this past summer and he’s been wanting to come to Fort Sill for some time.
“It’s super-important for our military and it’s an asset right here in Oklahoma,” said Stitt, adding that he will spend the night in a house on post before attending other events here today. After visiting a training site on the West Range he did a walk-through of Vessey Hall with 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander Col. Daniel Blackmon, who went over the “2+8” style of Combat Basic Training implemented to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re going to shoot some of the long-range shells here and then we’re going to meet with a lot of the colonels and their wives. We’ve got a little dinner engagement tonight, and then (Friday) morning I’m going to work out with basic training troops. That should be fun. Go on a little run with them. And then we’ve got some other events down here in the Lawton area before we head back to Oklahoma City,” the governor said.
“It’s just super-exciting to support the military, and what Fort Sill does for the big Army all across the U.S. I think they’re training right now 4,000 basic training troops coming from all over the country right here to Fort Sill. So it’s just exciting for me as governor to put my eyes on it, and the reception we’ve had from the commanding general and (Brig.) Gen. (Phil) Brooks (commandant of the Field Artillery School, chief of the FA branch and deputy to the commanding general) has just been phenomenal,” Stitt said.
The governor said his son Drew joined the Army National Guard under the split entry option, which means he returned to high school as a senior this year. He’s 17 now and plans to be an ROTC cadet in college. He chose Infantry as his branch and is assigned to a unit based at Sand Springs.
Stitt said that as governor and commander-in-chief of the Oklahoma Military Department, one thing his team is doing is working with the local folks in Lawton to prop up the Army Futures Command.
“That’s a huge opportunity for Lawton down here. It’s about $40 billion for the Department of Defense that’s going to be forwarded to the Futures Command. So we want those private defense contractors relocating to the City of Lawton to do research and development and also testing equipment right here in Lawton,” the governor said.
Capt. Marc McMenamin, commander of A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, has been out in the field this week with three firing crews shooting in support of lieutenants in Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course and junior soldiers in advanced individual training to become 13 Foxes (fire support specialists). Both BOLC lieutenants and AIT students were serving as forward observers to select targets and call in coordinates to the fire direction center, and A/2-2 FA was shooting for two different observers in two different locations. All fire was directed into an impact area about five kilometers from where the three gun crews were emplaced.
“We do this almost every day, training soldiers out here. We shoot four to five days a week every day, and it’s a very high operations tempo. We train every artilleryman that’s an observer in the Army. We also train the Marine Corps Detachment. They work tirelessly and they very rarely get recognized by the outside,” McMenamin said.
The crews were shooting 105mm rounds from digital M119 howitzers. Each crew consists of seven members: the crew chief, the ammo team chief, the gunner and four extra positions.
“We actually shoot the most rounds of artillery ammunition every year, for the field artillery. That’s why they call us The Base Piece,” McMenamin said. 2-2 FA surpassed its 2 million round milestone a few years ago and is closing in on the 3 million mark.
The captain said the crews had shot 540 rounds as of Thursday and he expected to hit 600 by the end of this week.
The captain said it’s awesome to have the Oklahoma governor come out to watch how they do it, because he’ll be able to see “how we enable COVID mitigations while shooting during this time.”
The soldiers have learned to work around the new precautions, which include wearing masks whenever they’re indoors, staying socially distant, hand sanitizing and using hand-washing stations at the porta-johns.
“It’s slowed things down a little bit in the beginning, but now we’ve learned to work with it,” McMenamin said.
Although media were not allowed to photograph it, Stitt was invited to pull the lanyard to fire one of the howitzers in his capacity as commander-in-chief of Oklahoma’s military forces.