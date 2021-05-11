OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law two measures that will protect the privacy of students as well as public employees such as teachers, police officers and others.
House Bills 1875 and 1876 both were authored by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City. The measures passed unanimously in the House and state Senate.
House Bill 1875 prohibits the release or sale of student directory information by any entity other than the school district that is the primary custodian of the information. The bill strengthens and clarifies the language in statute, removing all doubt of how student information is to be protected and kept private. This will help keep students safe from potential predators, according to a press release.
House Bill 1876 will keep private the home addresses, personal telephone numbers, Social Security numbers and private email addresses of current and former public employees. The measure also clarifies and extends an exception to the Oklahoma Open Records Act that keeps the personal information mentioned above from public inspection or disclosure.
Input on the measures were sought from the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, the State Department of Education and the Oklahoma Press Association, which has an interest in open records. All support this change, and it has the blessing of law enforcement and teachers as well, according to the press release.”