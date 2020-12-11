Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday he will extend his Executive Order that sets an 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants, while adding new requirements limiting attendance at public gatherings and indoor youth sporting events.
Stitt and Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said the actions will help Oklahoma maintain a flattening curve in the number of positive cases of COVID-19, as Oklahoma also awaits the delivery of the first round of vaccine intended to combat the virus. The first shipment of that Pfizer vaccine is expected sometime next week, Sitt said.
His newly amended order — to be in place by Monday and in effect for 30 days — sets two new requirements: attendance at indoor youth sporting events is limited to four spectators per participant or 50 percent of the building’s capacity, whichever is less; and public gatherings (events such as weddings, funerals and holiday parties) are limited to 50 percent of the building’s capacity, unless the local health department grants an exemption. That public gathering limitation does not apply to churches, Stitt said, adding he expects churches to continue innovative actions that are limiting the spread of COVID-19 among their members, to including temperature checks for children in church nurseries, requiring masks for church workers, and limiting seating capacity to ensure social distancing.
Those new requirements come in addition to guidelines announced in Stitt’s previous executive order amendment, which specifies bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m. (drive-through and take-out options may continue), and tables/booths must be 6 feet apart unless separated by protective screening. Stitt also continues to require state workers and visitors to state buildings and agencies to wear masks or facial coverings in most instances.
“It’s about hospital capacity right now,” Stitt said, of an amended order that follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control stating the nation must be more careful in bars and at sporting events.
“What makes them so great also makes them more risky,” Stitt said, adding those settings bring together people who are not normally together and that “increases the potential for the virus to spread.”
“These actions will personally affect many Oklahomans,” Stitt said, adding while Oklahomans should take actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, it also is important to continue supporting local businesses.
Stitt and Frye said the actions come as Oklahomans already have “come together in an incredible way” to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the three Ws: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask. Frye said he would add a fourth W to that group: wait for the vaccine.
Stitt said vaccines are on their way to Oklahoma sometime next week, and state health officials have been told to expect 166,000 doses in the next three weeks, enough to make progress in inoculating health care workers and the highest risk groups.
“The end is coming,” Stitt said. “That’s my message for Oklahoma. We can see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of health, confirmed that information provided by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed has the State of Oklahoma tracking “just over” 166,000 doses of vaccine, with several shipments due by Dec. 31. Reed said another shipment is expected sometime after that date, but state officials don’t yet know how many doses it will contain.
Reed said those 166,000 vials would represent the first dose of vaccine for 166,000 individuals in Oklahoma. The second dose (the COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose treatment) will come on subsequent shipments, he said.