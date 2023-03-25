Teacher shortage

 Photo by U.S. Department of Education

WASHINGTON — As a teacher shortage crisis worsens in the U.S. three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, national and state education leaders said a structural disruption is creating shortages in the system.

Oklahoma and several other states are facing a teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, causing many teachers to get laid off or leave the profession due to mental health issues or low compensation. And the shortage is not only of teachers but of the education workforce as a whole.