OKLAHOMA CITY —Now through March 1, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s Farm to School program is accepting applications for school garden kits on behalf of the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant.
The primary aim of these school gardens is to not only promote healthy eating habits, but also to educate students about where their food comes from and how to produce that food themselves. The Farm to School program will partner with four public schools and three Early Childhood Centers to provide garden kits for the schools.
The kits will include everything needed to build, grow and maintain the garden. Each school selected to participate in the two-year program will receive a stipend for a garden coordinator.
“School gardens provide the opportunity for children to consume more fruits and vegetables, but more importantly, to learn about how they grow, how they are harvested and how to prepare them,” said Farm to School Coordinator, Cheri Long.
The application can be found at okfarmtoschool.com and will be due electronically March 1 to Cheri Long at cheri.long@ag.ok.gov. Along with the completed application, please include a signed letter of support from administration and photos of the area where the garden will be placed or explanation of plan to obtain space. Please include the available square footage, water access, space for learning and area where your space is located.
For more information or questions regarding the application process, please visit okfarmtoschool.com or call Cheri Long at 405-249-9234.
You can also contact the local OSU Extension office at 580-355-1176.