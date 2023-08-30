Members of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission already have launched the process to find a new executive director, Commission Chairman Howard Johnson said.
Johnson, a longtime Lawton educator, was appointed to the five-member state Ethics Commission in December 2021 and serves as its chair. Commission members recently received word from Executive Director Ashley Kemp that she would resign by the end of the year, citing as her primary reason a continuing lack of state funding and the limits that places on the Ethic Commission’s work.
“I was hoping she would not resign, speaking for myself as a commission member, although I think there are others that feel the same way,” Johnson said, adding he knows Kemp is frustrated by a lack of state funding. “She is very concerned that the Legislature has not given us any increase of any magnitude whatsoever in years. There’s been a lot of frustration with that.”
Johnson said he agrees with Kemp’s frustration, adding that as an independent agency, the Ethics Commission isn’t and shouldn’t be subject to political pressure, “as some groups are.”
“We are constitutionally set,” Johnson said, of what he and others say should be an independent oversight committee.
Johnson said the commission has a search committee in place and members already are advertising the executive director’s position, accepting applications through Sept. 15. Johnson opted out of serving on that search committee. Instead, the group includes two other commissioners, two former commissioners and Kemp. Their goal is to have a recommendation for the full commission in October, meaning that — should the designee be available immediately — the new executive director could begin in time to train with Kemp before her departure.
“It’s a huge learning curve,” Johnson said, of the position. “We’re hoping to have an opportunity to give him/her good, quality training.”
That new executive director will hit the ground running, especially since 2024 is an election year.
“When you come up on an election year, you make sure things are in order. And, there is some concern about the system that we have in place,” he said, of the Ethics Commission’s defined role as a guardian and work that must be done in coming months to develop a new contract for the lobbyist registration system, crucial work in advance of a major election year. “With our limited funding, that presents some challenges, too.
“Director Kemp put that system into place. She knows more than anyone else. There is a learning curve there.”
Johnson said that is among the challenges facing the Ethics Commission, along with working to fully resolve existing cases. That means the new executive director must be quick in gaining his/her feet, especially since there is a good chance that new person won’t have experience in the speciality area of ethics. Johnson said getting someone up to speed, even someone who is a practicing attorney, will be important because of what they do. And that means a full understanding of issues and options presented to the Ethics Commission.
“It takes some time to do that,” he said.
Johnson said he plans to remain part of the process as he progresses through his five-year term.
“It’s very important to me,” he said. “It is one of the most important things in state government, that we have fair and honest elections. We’ve done some good over the last few years.”