Members of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission already have launched the process to find a new executive director, Commission Chairman Howard Johnson said.

Johnson, a longtime Lawton educator, was appointed to the five-member state Ethics Commission in December 2021 and serves as its chair. Commission members recently received word from Executive Director Ashley Kemp that she would resign by the end of the year, citing as her primary reason a continuing lack of state funding and the limits that places on the Ethic Commission’s work.

