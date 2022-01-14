DUNCAN — Following a year’s investigation, a large drug takedown operation Thursday morning resulted in the execution of over 20 arrest warrants trafficking in some heavy drugs.
District Attorney Jason Hicks said a large impact was made into the illicit drug trade of Southwest Oklahoma.
Investigators with the District Six Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by state and local law enforcement agencies, conducted the execution of more than 20 arrest warrants for the trafficking and distribution of controlled dangerous substances, Hicks said.
“As of the start of the arrest activities on Jan. 13, the operation has led to the seizure of over 1,200 grams of methamphetamine, over 248 grams of heroin, multiple fentanyl pills, and illegal firearms,” he said. “The investigation targeted drug traffickers from Stephens County, as well as traffickers from surrounding counties to include Pontotoc County, Grady County, Comanche County, and Jefferson County that are responsible for bringing in large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl to the Stephens County area.”
Thursday’s operation concluded an approximate 12-month investigation led by the District Six Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, with the assistance of Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan Police Department, Marlow Police Department, Lawton Police Department, and the District 22 Drug Task Force, Hicks said.
“This investigation could not have been successful without the joined effort and teamwork among the agencies that participated,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.