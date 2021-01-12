The Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition programs are seeking sponsoring organizations for the 2021 Summer Food Service Program.
Eligible sponsors include public or governmental agencies, private, nonprofit residential summer camps and private, nonprofit organizations.
The nutrition program provides meals at no charge to youth during the summer, when school is not in session. The focus is on children from needy areas who participate in summer educational or recreational programs and for eligible youth enrolled in summer camps. Children age 18 and under may receive meals through the program. Persons age 19 and older with mental or physical disabilities (determined by a state or local educational agency) who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year also are eligible.
Needy areas are defined as those in which half of the children are eligible for free- and reduced-price meals in school, department officials said. Eligibility also may be determined by census information or individual eligibility of children. Financial assistance is given to approved sponsors to assist with the cost of obtaining, preparing and serving food under the program, including administrative costs.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said many Oklahoma communities do not have a summer food service program sponsor.
“Continued access to no-cost, healthy meals throughout the summer months ensures nutrition and learning when school is not in session,” Hofmeister said. “Not only does the Summer Food Service Program allow sites to serve meals to children who wouldn’t otherwise have them, but because of the pandemic, the program has been critical in feeding students who aren’t attending school in person right now, helping to close the gap of food insecurities.”
Information is available by contacting Dee Houston, (405) 522-4943, (405) 420-9367, or dee.houston@sde.ok.gov.