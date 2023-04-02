WASHINGTON — Oklahoma’s two senators voted to oppose the bipartisan repeal of the two-decade-old Iraq War military authorization, citing safety concerns for Americans still stationed there, despite Rep. Tom Cole’s support.

The legislation passed the Senate on Wednesday with a hefty majority of 66-30, and if signed into law would rescind the legal justification — dubbed Authorization for Use of Military Force — for the 2003 Iraq Invasion and the 1990-91 Gulf War. The bill now awaits House approval, and President Joe Biden has signaled he will sign it if it reaches his desk.

