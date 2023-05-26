WOTUS ruling

Standing water such as that found in this Texas farm field will no longer be subject to regulations issued by the U.S. EPA under a Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday.

 Photo provided by Texas Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not have authority over certain bodies of water.

In a 5–4 decision, the court settled the Sackett v. EPA case that Oklahoman delegates were hoping would overturn some Biden administration policies regarding the so-called Waters of the United States.

