OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is blending public and private entities to create a pandemic center that Gov. Kevin Stitt said will be the first of its kind.
Stitt said various entities, including the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma, are cooperating to create the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence, to be located in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, speaking Wednesday at a press conference, said the center is a global initiative that will leverage state and federal resources, coupled with private research efforts, to build a world class facility.
“This will be the first of its kind in the entire nation,” said Stitt, adding the center is a “milestone for public health response” and will make Oklahoma a Top 10 state in terms of health care innovation and research.
Supporters said the goal is to provide a “front line of defense” to protect residents against the threat of disease by combining entities related to agriculture, human and animal medical processes, and food safety.
The effort already has begun, with the move of the Oklahoma State Department of Health into the former SandRidge Energy building in downtown Oklahoma City (which hosted Wednesday’s press conference). The department’s Public Health Lab will be moved to Stillwater (home to Oklahoma State University) by year’s end, serving as a pillar for the pandemic center, said Stitt. That move is part of a long-term strategy that will allow the state department to expand the lab into a yet-to-be-built building (the lab will be housed in existing facilities until then).
The success of the center will be based on plans by state officials to “leverage partnerships across the state,” Stitt said.
Elizabeth Pollard, Oklahoma secretary of science and innovation, said the Public Health Lab stay in its interim location for several years while construction of a new facility is completed, using money from a $58.5 million bond the Oklahoma Legislature already has put into place.
Travis Kirkpatrick, the health department’s deputy commissioner, said the “enhanced testing project” already has been presented to the state’s CARES committee, which has earmarked $25 million in federal funding for the project, to include retrofitting an existing facility for the interim location.
Frye said state officials already are trying to finalize a lease on the interim site, adding the timeline for the project will be “quick.” State officials say the State Department of Health’s budget won’t be affected by the initial transition of the facility to Stillwater.
Frye and Pollard said the new facility is needed, reflecting an concerted effort to modernize Oklahoma’s responses to pandemic-type crises. Frye, noting Oklahoma was not prepared for COVID-19, said that pandemic identified antiquated areas in state health responses that must be modernized.
“The Public Health Lab is one,” Frye said, adding while efforts in that lab have been ramped up — it went from processing 100 tests a day in March to more than 6,500 per day now — more must be done.
He said history already has proven there will be new threats to public health and the COVID-19 pandemic showed Oklahoma leaders the state had not invested in its response infrastructure.
“We were not well prepared for it,” he said, of the COVID-19 crisis. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Pollard, calling the pandemic center a “virtual umbrella that helps us tie together our public health response,” said the project’s current and future success is linked to the variety of entities the state is pulling together. She said the center will build on the success Oklahoma already achieved by leveraging partnerships built with public and private organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to entities such as Google, Rutgers University and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Pollard said the effort won’t just help pandemic response, explaining the center’s resources also can make gains in animal science and areas of agriculture. She credited the partnerships developed for creating the “unique foundation for how we move forward,” adding that Oklahoma’s center will become a national model.