OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s too late to shut the borders against the omicron variant coming to the United States, according to Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer.
The chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma offered responded to news Wednesday of the first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in California.
“There’s no surprise here,” said Dale Bratzler, DO, MPH, OU Health Chief Quality Officer. “We don’t know yet what’s going to happen.”
In just the past few weeks, this particular variant was identified in Botswana and a few days later in South Africa. Now, it’s in 18 different countries, Bratzler said. Despite some calls to shutdown travel from other countries, he said it’s “too late to shut the borders.” By the time it’s a consideration, it’s too late.
“It’s closing the barn door after the horses have left,” he said.
Bratzler said the main reason for the quick spread of the mutated virus is the low vaccination rates in those countries. Spread of the virus leads to more likelihood for further mutations.
Omicron has 50 different mutations; 30 of those mutations are on the spike protein. Bratzler said the mutations have so far shown to be similar to the delta variant. The main concern is that further mutations will allow for easier spread and an even more contagious strain.
Bratzler said it’s unknown if the omicron variant will displace delta. He said vaccination is a proven defense.
“The countries with the rapid spread have low vaccination rates,” he said. “The United States is at 60 percent fully-vaccinated, that should slow the spread.”
“But there are a bunch of unknowns,” he added. “You just can’t predict what will happen with this new variant.”
Bratzler began his web-based press conference with good news: Oklahoma is in a steady decline of new COVID-19 cases. He said Oklahoma is in better shape than northern states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, as well as New Mexico and Texas.
“The rolling average, both for the three-day and the seven-day, both are trending down,” he said.
Bratzler said that Oklahoma remains No. 6 for the highest rate of death per capita from COVID-19 in the nation. We’re by no means out of the woods, he said.
“Oklahoma has still had some real challenges with this particular pandemic,” he said.
Bratzler said that over the past two weeks, new cases have dropped about 100 per day. However, hospitalization increases have included intensive care, according to Bratzler. Consistently, one-third of patients in intensive care are suffering with COVID-19, he said. That leads to more deaths.
Bratzler said most of the state is under high transmission worries. He said the first wall of defense is to continue hygiene safety, to practice social distancing and to wear a mask while indoors.
Bratzler noted two main things that can go wrong in the fight against the pandemic.
More than 50 countries in the world haven’t reached 10 percent full vaccination. Bratzler said that’s continued the unmitigated spread of the virus, thus spawning mutations. The vaccinations, including booster shots, offer a strong line of defense to, if not keep you from becoming infected, at least can keep you alive and less at risk of hospitalization, he said.
One thing researchers are keeping an eye on is the animal vector. Bratzler spoke of white tail deer in the United States that are spreading the virus. It can cause a possible mutation that transmits back to humans.
“It has to be watched carefully,” he said.
Bratzler said the omicron variant has to be watched closely to determine how it responds to current vaccines. Mutations are showing the virus has the potential to evade vaccines and monoclonal antibodies used in treatment of the already-infected.
“There are real concerns, he said.
Bratzler said the public needs to understand that as long as the virus is spread unmitigated through populations, new variants of the virus will develop.
With a larger vaccination population, Bratzler believes COVID-19 can be kept from being a major threat. But, much like the influenza virus, it may become a part of life.
“Yes, this will likely become an endemic disease eventually,” he said. “It’s something that won’t simply go away.”
