Recent drought conditions have had a devastating effect on Oklahoma’s cotton crop, and farmers warn it may be too late to save this year’s harvest.
Summer is an important part of the cotton-growing process, when the plants begin the flower. Earlier in the process, the plants don’t need much water to stay healthy. That all changes once flowering starts, said Roger Fischer, a cotton producer in Tillman County.
“Up until when they start flowering, they don’t need much water,” Fischer said. “Once they start though, they need a lot of water to keep going.”
Fischer said that this year’s drought was, in his memory, an unusual one. After a very dry winter, the beginning of the summer seemed to promise a fairly standard season. Then things dried up extremely quickly.
“Part of the challenge was it was dry all year,” Fischer said. “We had a bit of rain in May, but then it turned hot and windy real quick.”
Cotton production has suffered nationwide this year. According to a report from the USDA, all cotton harvests are projected to drop by 28 percent this year, with some states hit harder than others. Texas’ production is expected to drop by 60 percent, a loss of more than 2 million acres of planted cotton, and Oklahoma, with nearly 500,000 acres of cotton, is expected to drop 41 percent.
Harvey Schroeder, the executive director of the Oklahoma Cotton Council, said the drop could be steeper than that.
“I don’t have a good percentage on exactly how much of the planted crop will be lost,” Schroeder said. “But it looks like upwards of 80 percent.”
On the ground, this means farmers have started plowing up thousands of acres of cotton plants they know can’t be salvaged, and hope to get a crop to speak of out of what’s left.
Danny Zeller, who grows wheat and cotton in southern Comanche County, said he’s already given up on a huge swath of his cotton.
“I’ve plowed up 2,300 acres already,” Zeller said. “It’s devastating.”
Zeller is a board member for the Tri-County Gin in Chattanooga. By his estimation, the amount of cotton being processed in this part of Oklahoma hasn’t just declined, it’s been obliterated.
“Last year, we did 18,000 or 19,000 pounds of cotton,” Zeller said. “This year I’d call us lucky if we make 3,000.”
While recent rain, and rain forecast in the near future, is a welcome change for cotton producers, Zeller said it may be too late to save the crop.
“Most of these plants already have bolls on them,” Zeller said. “Once those bolls get hard, they’re mature, and they won’t grow anymore, so the rain won’t help them.”
Schroeder echoed the same sentiment, speaking about rainfall expected in the coming days.
“It’s a godsend for us, and it’ll help a little,” Schroeder said. “I think most of it’s too late.”
While most people say this year’s drought isn’t quite as bad as the one Oklahoma and Texas experienced in 2011, Zeller said that, to his memory, this is one of the worst he’s ever seen.
“It’s comparable to 2011 for sure,” Zeller said. “We’ve had no measurable rain since June. If it weren’t for rural water, we’d have no water at all.”
Adding to the struggles for farmers in Oklahoma — and everywhere in the country — is massive inflation on prices for all the products needed for farming.
Items such as fertilizer, pesticide and fuel have all seen massive price increases over the summer months. Some prices have tripled in price since last year.
“Our pesticide spray used to cost $18 a gallon,” Zeller said. “Now its $50 or $60. My chemical costs have tripled, and fuel has doubled.”
Fischer said price increases are the most important difference between this drought and ones that came before.
“The biggest thing is the added costs,” Fischer said. “We haven’t seen this kind of inflation nearly ever. The fuel cost has come down some, but not really enough.”
Costs for diesel fuel is having an especially negative impact on cotton farmers, and farmers of all kinds, Schroeder said.
“With diesel at nearly $5 a gallon, it’s costing $700 or $800 a day to run a tractor,” Schroeder said.
While the outlook for Zeller’s crop is bleak, he said the biggest impact has been in Tillman County, where cotton is an important crop.
“This drought has just devastated them,” Zeller said. “Some places aren’t even running their gins because there’s so little cotton.”