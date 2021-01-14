WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oklahoma Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole released the following statement after he voted against H. Res. 24, an article to impeach President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
“After the terrifying and traumatic attack that took place at the United States Capitol just a week ago, the American people desperately need to see hope and healing on our nation’s horizon. Impeaching President Donald Trump, who has conceded the election and will leave office in a week, is not the answer. Doing so will only worsen divisions nationwide.
“While I realize that emotions are running high and fear is a very real enemy right now, that does not provide cause for the House to abandon the institutional process for bringing the grave matter of impeachment to the floor. Such serious action should only come after fully reviewing and investigating all the facts, engaging expert witnesses and providing due process to the accused. This is necessary to ensure the American people have confidence in the procedures that govern the House now and for generations to come. Moreover, the presidency itself demands due process in impeachment proceedings.
“To be clear, the shameful perpetrators of the Capitol siege must and will be held accountable for their crimes and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Indeed, the president must also realize that his words carry meaning and accept responsibility for them. I hope that is a lesson every elected official remembers.”
Oklahoma Third District Rep. Frank Lucas released the following statement after voting no to impeach Trump:
“After listening to debate and taking into account the historic precedent that Congress has longed practiced when debating articles of impeachment — be it Presidents, a sitting Cabinet Secretary, or federal Judges — I believe the process demonstrated today in the U.S. House of Representatives will have disastrous constitutional effects and peculate Congress’ power to impeach future office holders. The rush to impeach the President today egregiously forgoes any committee process and is void of any due process.
“The ultimate blame for last Wednesday’s violent actions lies with those who attacked law enforcement, broke down the doors of the Capitol, and attempted to disrupt our democracy. For generations of Americans to come, I continue to pray we wake up to peaceful days ahead and healing for our Nation.”