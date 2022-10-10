Oklahoma Fourth District Republican Rep. Tom Cole expects Congress to pass a federal budget by the end of the year.
The House and Senate passed a short-term spending measure, known as a Continuing Resolution, on Sept. 30 to keep the federal government running until Dec. 16.
At the time the Continuing Resolution was passed, Cole, who is the vice ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, was critical of the measure.
“I am disappointed that Democrats not only waited until the last minute to address expiring government funding, but they also failed to involve Republicans in the process,” Cole said in a statement at the time. “If serious negotiation had occurred and if cooperation was underway on full-year funding, there could have been more support for this measure. Indeed, there are many items included in the continuing resolution that I support. However, I remain concerned about the lack of progress on a full-year funding deal. I am hopeful that Democrats will ditch their strategy of wasting time by going it alone and get serious about fully funding the government by working across the aisle to deliver the good of the American people.”
During a meeting with The Lawton Constitution last week, Cole expressed his belief that Congress will pass a complete spending bill before Jan. 3. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who are in leadership positions on the Senate Appropriations Committee, are retiring soon.
“They want to get this done before they leave Jan. 3,” Cole said. “The Democrats figure we will be in the majority and they want to get it done. It’s not fair to new members to show up and vote on last year’s bills they had nothing to do with.”
Cole said every month that an agreement is delayed costs $1.7 billion.
CRs really interrupt the flow of projects,” Cole said. Budgets can’t be increased nor can money be moved around under a Continuing Resolution, he explained.
The Continuing Resolution passed last month contains $17 billion, mostly to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Cole considers the money well spent.
“I don’t have a problem with what we have spent in Ukraine. We can’t allow someone to launch a major war and walk away a winner. Doing so will embolden the Chinese,” Cole said.
As to what will eventually happen in Ukraine, Cole said he thinks some kind of negotiated armistice similar to the armistice between North and South Korea will be achieved.
Effect of Dobbs decision on election
On another issue, Cole said he didn’t think the recent abortion decision by the Supreme Court would have much effect on the mid-term elections. The decision is not changing voters’ minds so much as creating a desire to vote, he said.
“It is a great voter mechanism for the Democrats,” he said. “I don’t expect it to have a major impact. Gasoline and groceries are the big ones. Three-fourths of the electorate think the country is going in the wrong direction and we are headed for or are in a recession. Those are the big drivers.”
“We are seeing the highest inflation in 40 years. Younger constituents haven’t seen anything like this,” he said.
Cole said when the Consumer Price Index numbers came out a few weeks ago, the numbers refocused voters on the economy and moved it back into an economic election.
“The Republicans seem to be in the advantage here,” he said.