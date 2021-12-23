OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will temporarily close its COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the holiday as Pfizer modifies the vaccine vials, making the vaccine easier to store and ship.
During this repackaging, supplies of the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster will be limited, according to a press release.
The Oklahoma City VA vaccine clinic will close Dec. 27 through Jan. 4. The clinic plans to reopen Jan. 5, 2022.
This shortage will not affect the Lawton Outpatient Clinic which provides veterans with the Moderna vaccine.
When Pfizer repackaging is complete, the vaccine will be capable of being stored longer in refrigeration possibly making it available to community clinics, according to a press release.
Veterans have several options in the community to receive Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine. Veterans can find locations for a COVID-19 vaccine dose by searching vaccines.gov, texting their ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.
If veterans receive a vaccine outside of the VA system, please present your vaccination card record to your VA nurses or providers on the next clinic visit so that your vaccination can be documented within your VA medical record.