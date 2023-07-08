Charges were amended Monday against an Oklahoma City man bound over for trial for allegations of possessing child pornography.

Mark Hunter Long, 33, was charged Nov. 23, 2022, in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of possession of juvenile pornography as well as violation of Oklahoma statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.