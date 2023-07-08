Charges were amended Monday against an Oklahoma City man bound over for trial for allegations of possessing child pornography.
Mark Hunter Long, 33, was charged Nov. 23, 2022, in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of possession of juvenile pornography as well as violation of Oklahoma statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
According to the amended information, the date of Long’s alleged crimes was identified as Sept. 4, 2022, in Comanche County. Investigators said Long downloaded images of prepubescent girls engaged in sexual acts and knowingly viewed child pornography.
Long has been free on $10,000 since his initial court appearance. Following his June 28 preliminary hearing, he was bound over for trial.
Arraignment for Long has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday before District Judge Jay Walker, records indicate.
