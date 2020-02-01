An arrest warrant was issued Friday afternoon for the arrest of a 25-year-old Oklahoma City man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in committing the city’s third homicide of 2020.
Police reported he was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Aaron Purdy for the felony charge of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Purdy is accused of killing Kindra (Blevins) Johnson, 31, by stabbing her multiple times. Lawton police initially identified her last name as Blevins but the affidavit recognizes her last name as Johnson.
According to the warrant affidavit, on Wednesday family members discovered Johnson dead inside her bathroom at 2502 SW C Apartment B. She had several stab wounds to her body among other visible injuries and it appeared chemicals had been poured on her body as well.
Purdy, her ex-boyfriend, was developed as a suspect. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, one of Johnson’s relatives received a text message from Purdy where he said he’d been to her home and had taken a Xanax, the affidavit states. He also wrote that he’d been drunk and high and that she said she’d been sleeping with other people. He said he’d gotten mad and that they wrestled before he stabbed her two times.
After realizing what he’d done, Purdy texted that Johnson had begged “that she didn’t want to die,” the warrant states. He claimed to have passed out outside of her bedroom and, after waking up, left the home.
“Purdy texted that he knew that he was responsible for whatever happened between the time period that he passed out,” the affidavit states.
One of Johnson’s friends told police investigators that Johnson confided to her that she was going to see her “ex” Wednesday morning. According to the affidavit, a neighbor saw a vehicle matching Purdy’s outside the home that morning and a man matching his description standing outside of the vehicle and honking his horn.
Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said Purdy was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
Written by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.