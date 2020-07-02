The State of Oklahoma has begun issuing REAL ID-compliant driver licenses, but only at locations in Oklahoma City and Edmond.
State officials haven’t yet said when Lawton/Comanche County locations will begin issuing the documents.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) made the announcement late last week, as Oklahoma moved toward compliance with a federal mandate that will require REAL ID-compliant identification to board commercial air flights and access federal facilities. Oklahoma was among the states that secured extensions to the deadline for becoming compliant with the law, and state officials have been working toward that goal for several years.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and others had said the plan was to begin issuing REAL ID driver licenses at select locations by April, then gradually expand the DPS and tag agency sites that could issue the identification. Implementation was delayed when the State of Oklahoma began shutting down businesses and governmental agencies during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. DPS closed all of its driver license offices due to COVID-19 and only recently has began reopening those sites.
Officials said that beginning June 29, DPS Headquarters at 3600 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Oklahoma City would begin accepting appointments from residents who want to apply for a REAL ID driver license. The DPS office in Edmond at 28 E. Main also has begun issuing the documents and officials are working with three other tag agencies in Edmond, including the Edmond Downtown Tag Agency, 2 West 1st Street, to provide that service.
Sarah Stewart, Department of Public Safety communications director, said the agency will gradually expand the number of DPS and tag agency offices that will be able to issue REAL IDs. She said that list and the time frame for opening will be released in coming days. State officials have said they expect the REAL ID driver licenses to be available at most qualified locations across Oklahoma by year’s end.
According to the REAL ID Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005, the document complies with a national set of standards that will make driver licenses consistent and secure across the country.
To apply, a resident must provide proof of identity (a birth certificate or passport), proof of a Social Security Number (a SSN card or a W-2 tax form), and two documents proving their residence in Oklahoma. Successful applicants will be given temporary paper identification; their REAL ID driver license will be mailed to them in five to seven business days.
The cost will be $38.50 for residents renewing their driver license; $41.50 for those seeking an Oklahoma driver license for the first time; and $25 for those who want to convert or replace an existing license that is not REAL ID-compliant.
REAL ID driver licenses are not required for Oklahomans, but residents will need identification that is REAL ID-compliant to board commercial aircraft, or to access locations such as military installations and federal courthouses.
Other questions:
Does a military identification card work as a REAL ID document? Yes. So does a U.S.-issued passport.
What options do Oklahomans have? Oklahoma REAL ID driver licenses and identification cards (which are not driver licenses) will be marked with a gold star in the upper right hand corner. For those with traditional driver licenses, the phrase “Not for REAL ID purposes” will replace the gold star.
Is a REAL ID necessary to fly? Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, every state and territory resident must present a REAL ID-compliant license/ID or another acceptable form of identification, to board a commercial aircraft, access and enter federal facilities or nuclear power plants. The ID must be REAL ID compliant unless the resident is using an alternative acceptable document, such as a passport. Residents will not need a REAL ID to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that does not require an ID l(a post office), access a hospital, or participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations.
What documents may be used to prove Oklahoma residency? Those documents include utility bills, federal/state income tax returns, loan documents, valid carried concealed permit, motor vehicle title or registration, homeowner or renter insurance policy, voter registration card, tribal vehicle license, and current documents issued by the U.S. military. Proof of a Social Security Number may be provided through a SSN card, or a current pay stub, W-2 or 1099 showing the full Social Security Number.
Additional information, to include a list of all the documents that may be used to prove identity and legal residence, is available at the website realid.ok.gov.