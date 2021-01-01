It is likely Oklahoma will be seeing a variant strain of COVID-19 because it has been confirmed in a nearby state, an Oklahoma physician said this week.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for OU Medical Center, discussed the variant strain at his weekly update, explaining while there are multiple mutations of the virus, this variant strain — which originated in the United Kingdom — appears to be more easily transmitted.
“It moves from person to person more effectively than other strains of the virus,” he said, adding that health experts think the strain has been circulating in the United Kingdom since September, but has since been found in Europe, Canada and, now, the United States.
One person in southeast Colorado has been confirmed with the strain and a second person in that community now is being looked at, Bratzler said, adding that because of the proximity to Oklahoma, it is “very likely we’ll see this new variant type of virus in Oklahoma.”
But, most labs aren’t yet testing for the strain because they don’t do genetic typing, Bratzler said, explaining the most common test being done looks for genetic material to confirm the person being tested has COVID-19. But, California has begun doing the genetic typing necessary to differentiate between strains and Bratzler predicted other labs will begin doing the same.
“It’s inevitable we would see it in the United States,” he said, adding that because this strain is more readily transmitted, health care experts will see more cases.
The meaning is mixed: the mortality rate with the new strain doesn’t appear to be higher, but more people may end up being hospitalized because it is more readily transmitted.
Bratzler said the traditional measures health care experts have been supporting for months — most notably, wearing masks — still will provide protection. He said the Centers for Disease Control recently summarized seven studies on the use of masks and found they are “highly effective” in preventing person-to-person spread of COVID-19.
“It’s a practice we just need to live with now,” he said, adding that physical distancing (at least 6 feet) also is important, which is why he and other health care experts had concerns about the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. “Even with the new variant, there is no need to change that.”
He said the masks and social distancing is important because health care experts know the virus is spread by people breathing in droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or mouth.
Bratzler also addressed concerns about whether the COVID-19 vaccine making its way across the country will hold up to the new strain.
“All the reports I’ve seen that come out of the NIH (National Institutes of Health) still believe the vaccine will be effective against the new strain of the virus,” he said, adding that while that may not be true “further down the road,” for now, it is.
But, he warned people against getting too compliant, saying the inoculation program still is too new to have made deep inroads.
“We haven’t deployed nearly enough of the vaccine,” he said.
The good news: Oklahoma is making strong strides in inoculating those in the first phase of the state’s four-stage distribution plan, focusing primarily on frontline health care workers and the staff and residents of nursing homes. Bratzler said because some areas of the state are working more quickly through their phase one targets, they could start phase two “fairly quickly.”
Saying it is important to get the vaccine “into the arms of the people who get very sick and have to be hospitalized,” Bratzler said the next phase will begin with those ages 65 and older, then move to people with high risk conditions who may not necessarily be age 65. The reason: age is one of the most predictive risk factors for dying from COVID-19, followed by high risk conditions, he said.
Other updates from Bratzler:
• Oklahoma has a 0.9 percent mortality rate from COVID-19, which is nine times higher than deaths that result from the flu.
• A study of youth indicates children aren’t being exposed to COVID-19 at school. He said the infection source appears to be social events, such as social gatherings and visitors in homes. He said what people should take from that study is be careful in high-risk situations and refrain from bringing outsiders into their home.
• Testing remains important because it will be months before the U.S. has enough people vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19. He said testing will help identify those with the virus, allowing them and anyone they have been in close contact with to quarantine and protect others. But, he admits testing seems to be down. While there are various reasons, Bratzler said CARES Act funding is running out and labs that had been providing tests for free now are charging, with rates as high as $175 for the PCR test, and “that that will inhibit a lot of people from getting the test.”