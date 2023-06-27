OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Broadband Office has been notified it will receive $797.4 million in federal grant funds to expand the state’s broadband infrastructure to provide high-speed internet access statewide.
The funding will come through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. When added to other grant funds already announced, the broadband office will administer $1.2 billion to fulfill its five-year mission to provide access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service to at least 95 percent of Oklahomans, the stated goal when it was created by the State Legislature in 2022.
The funding for Oklahoma comes from a nationwide allocation of $42.5 billion for the BEAD Program. Each state’s share is based on the number of people who do not have access to high-speed internet service. The latest version of the FCC Broadband Map shows more than 700,000 people — about one in six Oklahomans — lack such service.
The primary use of BEAD grants will be to fund the construction of fiber optic broadband lines to unserved homes and businesses through a competitive subgrantee process with Internet Service Providers. Funds also will be used to help develop workforce training. Affordability will be addressed by requiring participating providers to offer an affordable high-speed option.
The money will be provided to Oklahoma Broadband Office over several years. Initial funding of 20 percent is expected in about a year, with the remainder expected to start in three years.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who serves as a member of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board, said the grant will be a game changer for Oklahoma.
“Broadband is essential to economic development and one of the most critical infrastructure challenges of our time,” said Pinnell. “This grant will help us ensure all Oklahomans have access to affordable and reliable internet, so we can continue to grow and thrive as a state.”