OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Broadband Office has been notified it will receive $797.4 million in federal grant funds to expand the state’s broadband infrastructure to provide high-speed internet access statewide.

The funding will come through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. When added to other grant funds already announced, the broadband office will administer $1.2 billion to fulfill its five-year mission to provide access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service to at least 95 percent of Oklahomans, the stated goal when it was created by the State Legislature in 2022.

