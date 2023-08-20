OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Broadband Office has launched an interactive online map detailing availability of high-speed internet service throughout the state.
Executive Director Mike Sanders said the Oklahoma Broadband Map, available at map.broadband.ok.gov, offers Oklahomans a way to track improvements in broadband infrastructure as federal grant funds are deployed statewide over the coming years. Developed using federal grant funds appropriated by the State Legislature, the state map offers information and functions not available in either of two maps maintained by the Federal Communications Commission. One map shows service availability; the other, areas receiving enhancements through federal grants.
Among the unique features of the Oklahoma map is the ability to view service availability within congressional districts and state legislative districts. Updated features will be added in a Version 2 to be released early next year, Sanders said.
The state map allows users to search addresses, view unserved/underserved/served locations, distinguish between different technologies in use, see reported internet speeds by location and view areas receiving upgrades through federal grant funds. A brief tutorial video is available on the Oklahoma Map web page.
Links also are provided on the Oklahoma Broadband Office website to the FCC’s National Broadband and Broadband Funding maps. All three maps are included to provide as much information as possible to the public, officials said.
The Oklahoma Broadband Office was created by the Legislature in 2022, with a five-year mission to develop and administer federal grant programs to make affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. It also coordinates efforts to ensure broadband expansion is conducted effectively and efficiently.