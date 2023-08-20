OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Broadband Office has launched an interactive online map detailing availability of high-speed internet service throughout the state.

Executive Director Mike Sanders said the Oklahoma Broadband Map, available at map.broadband.ok.gov, offers Oklahomans a way to track improvements in broadband infrastructure as federal grant funds are deployed statewide over the coming years. Developed using federal grant funds appropriated by the State Legislature, the state map offers information and functions not available in either of two maps maintained by the Federal Communications Commission. One map shows service availability; the other, areas receiving enhancements through federal grants.

