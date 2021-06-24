Blood is the bond that ties all of humanity together. It transcends hate, war and division. It is the common thread that runs through the tapestry of human memory. It is love, it is life and right now it is in short supply.
“In the past month, we’ve seen a dramatic drop in blood donations, an alarming development when we were already facing chronic shortfalls,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute said during a visit to Lawton on Thursday.
Armitage is a man on a mission. When he speaks about blood donation it feels less like a lecture and more like a sermon. And the sermon he is delivering these days comes with a dire warning. The Oklahoma blood supply levels sit at a 1-2 day supply, well below the normal 4-5 day mark that the blood institute deems a secure level.
“There is a national shortage of blood right now. And it's actually late getting to Oklahoma, because we've got such great blood donors and such great organizations that support us. So from May forward, the rest of the country's been falling into this increasing shortage, and we've been able to tap dance a little bit around it, but it's caught up to us now,” Armitage said.
The COVID-19 pandemic already had blood donations balanced on a razors edge between supply and demand, now, as vaccination rates climb and the country reopens, it has created a squeeze on already precariously low blood supplies. Individuals who had been deferring surgeries are now electing to get them.
“That coincides with the fact that most of the businesses aren't open, and the schools aren't open. Hopefully, they'll be open in the fall. But the businesses, they're short staffed, they're not going to run a blood drive when they're trying to figure out the new normal,” Armitage said. “So the blood drives we're running right now are falling short of historical projections and historical norms.”
The critically low blood supply is more dangerous than it has ever been, according to Armitage, because the nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by sharing of units between blood centers.
Armitage recalled the desperate call that came out from a blood center in Austin, Texas, recently after a shooting injured 13.
“They asked 15 blood centers for help finding 50 units. The average weekly collection of those 15 centers was around 25,000 units a week. I think they received 35 units and we sent 15 of them,” Armitage said. “So if there is a little bit of desperation in my voice that’s because this is serious. They’re canceling surgeries up in Boston (because of the shortage). There are letters going out to doctors saying to check with your blood bank before you schedule a surgery. That’s insane.”
One of the things that Armitage and the institute are fighting against are misconceptions about blood donation. Many people don’t realize all of the ways in which blood is utilized. It isn’t just trauma victims who require blood, as Armitage explained.
“More than 1 percent of moms that deliver babies need blood just to help them stabilize,” Armitage said. “And sometimes it can be absolutely lifesaving due to severe hemorrhage.”
Blood also can be used in transfusions for cancer patients and patients suffering from other diseases.
“One thing about giving blood that is absolutely phenomenal is that it is a way to be a healer. We’re being pulled apart and divided into so many subgroups, there are so many narratives dividing us, but blood is a universal charity,” Armitage said. “As much as people want to tell us we’re different, blood unifies us.”
To give blood, visit obi.org or call 350-6100.