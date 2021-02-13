Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a Spread the Love blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cache Road Square, next to Party City.
Individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
“Nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Whether they’re fighting cancer or a blood disorder, or overcoming trauma, patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also counting on convalescent plasma — which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus or who test positive for the antibodies.”
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.