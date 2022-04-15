In 2019, Erick Chandler was taken by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after a horse he was riding fell onto him, impaling his left thigh with a large saddle horn.
The horn had pierced major arteries in Chandler’s leg. He lost a massive amount of blood. If the helicopter he was taken in hadn’t had a supply of donated blood available, he likely would’ve died before he made it to the hospital.
“They ended up giving me 23 units of blood,” Chandler said. “That’s my full blood supply, three times. They had to change me out three times.”
His father-in-law had seen the accident and used a makeshift tourniquet to slow the bleeding, the helicopter had blood already available, and the hospital he was flown to had enough blood to completely resupply him more than once.
Chandler believes he would not have fared so well even a few months later.
“If my accident had happened after COVID, I’d be dead right now,” Chandler said.
Now, Chandler gives blood regularly. Thursday, he stopped by the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s (OBI) Lawton location to give blood for the fourth time since his accident.
“The way I see it, I need to do this at least 19 more times,” Chandler said. “I owe blood back.”
The blood is desperately needed.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations have dropped dramatically. Currently, supplies are at dire levels, according to Christi Chambers, the executive director of the Lawton Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“We’ve got barely enough blood on the shelves for a one-day supply,” Chambers said.
Chambers said that the blood shortage has several causes. The biggest is that the demographic that was responsible for a large percentage of donations, the Baby Boomers, have stopped donating as often during the pandemic.
“The younger generation, for whatever reason, is just not coming in like the older people do,” Chambers said.
Chambers said that recent winter storms also have driven donations down, combining with a problem that already existed to create a catastrophic downturn in the supply of blood.
Each donation is separated into three components, red blood, platelets and plasma, and each of these components are used for life-saving medical procedures.
“That’s why you’ll hear us say all the time that that one donation can save up to three lives,” Chambers said.
But to save those lives, blood donations need to come in regularly. Right now, according to Chambers, there isn’t enough blood for local hospitals and hospitals statewide to reliably be able to save people like Chandler.
“Twenty-Three people took time out of their lives, and that’s why I’m here,” Chandler said.