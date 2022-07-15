First responders in Comanche County will work with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to bring in new donors on Saturday.
The event, called “Boots and Badges Blood Drive,” will bring county firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, emergency management officials, EMS workers and Lawton Police Officers in what Clint Langford, Emergency Management director, said would be a “friendly competition,” to see which entity can bring in the most donors.
The goal is to bring in at least 80 new donors at the blood institute’s Lawton office. Langford said he had high hopes for the turnout.
“I think we can hit that number,” Langford said. “I think we’ll actually exceed it.”
This year has been a particularly hard one for the Oklahoma Blood Institute. The organization has seen record-low donor levels, often going weeks at a time with less than a day’s supply of blood.
Darby Baggs, an account consultant at the blood institute location in Lawton, said that blood supplies are in less dire straits right now, but not by much.
“We’ve probably got about a day or two supply now,” Baggs said on Monday. “We’re not necessarily in a state of emergency now, but we could go back into one at any time.”
Baggs said that if the organization reaches its goal, it would be equivalent to a week’s supply of blood for the county.
“That would be absolutely huge,” Baggs said. “If we had that much in the area, that would be an incredible cushion for us in case of an emergency.”
The event will include several other attractions for attendees: bounce-houses and fire truck tours for kids, free snow cones for donors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a dunk tank where attendees can try for a chance to dunk local leaders, including Mayor Stan Booker and Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff.
Partnering with First responders for the drive was a natural choice for the institute, according to Langford, who also said every first responder who was able would likely donate.
“We go out on the calls,” Langford said. “We see how much the blood is needed every day.”