The Oklahoma Blood Institute can now test blood samples for antibodies from both natural COVID-19 immunity, derived from recovery from the disease, and antibodies from vaccines.
Previously, a blood sample test taken by the institute could only detect natural antibodies from recovery. The new testing was implemented as a way to help those making donations and getting blood tests through the institute to make informed decisions about when to get future vaccinations.
Christi Chambers, the Executive Director for the Lawton branch of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, said the new testing is a useful tool for anyone considering getting a vaccination booster shot in the wake of the recent surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
“This can help people learn a little more about what’s going on in their bodies,” Chambers said.
The test is applied to every blood sample given through the institute. All samples given through the Lawton branch or through local blood drives must be sent to Oklahoma City for testing, meaning it will take about 7-10 days for results to come in. The results of the test will be listed on the patient portal provided to each donor, and can be accessed via the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website.
Chambers said that the results of the test could help donors make a variety of personal decisions and plans in the wake of the pandemic.
“If you want to see your mom in New York, or you’re traveling for any reason,” Chambers said. “I think this is something you’d want to know.”
The results of the test are listed only as either a positive, meaning the person has active antibodies, or negative, meaning the person has no antibodies. The testing does not differentiate between one type of immunity or the other.
Chambers said that the test can also help reassure those who have recently decided to receive a COVID-19 vaccine about its efficacy.
“It’s a good thing for someone to look at that and see proof the vaccine actually did something,” Chambers said.