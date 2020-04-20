As an artist, Elizabeth Sate Day can’t help but create. Even a pandemic won’t change that.
“I think in some ways, this time is a blessing in disguise,” said Sate Day, a Kiowa Apache ledger artist. “You really get to settle down and focus on your work or spend time with family.”
Artists across the region are out of work and facing exhibit cancelations, but many are finding new ways to get creative while staying home.
“This is my bread and butter, my income,” said Sate Day, “but when people are losing jobs and can’t pay for your work, it’s tricky.”
For Sate Day, the last couple weeks have been a good time to develop her artistic weaknesses.
“I really struggle to paint on canvas .... and I’m awful at painting animals,” she said. “But it’s a good time to practice getting out of your comfort zone. If you mess up, no one is here to judge you.”
Last fall, Sate Day nabbed the grand prize in the Creative Native national art contest, hosted by the Center for Native American Youth and the National Congress of American Indians. She won a cash prize and traveled to Washington, D.C. in November to see her winning piece, titled “Sisterhood,” placed on display at the Center for Native American Youth.
Now, Sate Day paints from her home in Stephens County, a space she shares with her mother and grandparents. The artist said she’s using the extra time to learn more about her family’s history, which is inspiring her work.
“I like going through old family photos and using their poses for references,” she said.
When she’s not painting, Sate Day is learning the Kiowa language and taking long walks, studying plants and foraging for soap nuts, morel mushrooms and wild onions.
Sate Day is also staying connected with her followers. On Monday evening, the artist hosted her second live art lesson via her Instagram profile, @standing_bear.studios.
“I’m still new at livestreaming, but I’m getting the hang of it,” Sate Day said. “The first one went well, I was just showing people how I start my paintings, I was talking to them and trying to slip some tribal history in there.”
Toni Hopper, communications and exhibits director at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center (CTAC), has managed to remain in contact with quite a few artists during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This is not stopping them from creating art,” she said. “I’m hearing about artists who are using (their work) as a way to cope, because there’s a lot of uncertainty with everything going on.”
Oklahoma City-based artist Brent Learned was scheduled to open an exhibit April 4 at CTAC in Duncan, but that has been postponed.
The Cheyenne-Arapahoe artist has shown his work around the world, from Australia to Russia, and has pieces on display in the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion.
Since the health crisis started, Learned has had three other exhibits canceled, in Durant, Okla., Lawrence, Kan. and Chicago.
“I was also supposed to go down to the Santa Fe Indian Art Market, but that was just canceled and it’s in August,” he said. “That shows you how far out shows are being canceled.”
Despite the cancelations, Learned said he is staying busy.
“I have a pretty good-sized community of people who like what I do, so it hasn’t affected my commission work,” he said.
Last month, in response to the crisis, Learned created a series of public service announcement paintings depicting native people washing their hands, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
It was therapeutic for Learned, though he said there were some emotional moments while creating the paintings.
“It reminded me of when I was working on my series on the Sand Creek Massacre,” he said.
Learned is also utilizing social media to keep in touch with his followers. He recently asked them to send him painting suggestions. He received quite a few requests — from Bigfoot to the Tiger King — and is working his way through bringing them to life. Learned shares his work on his Instagram profile, @brentlearned.
On days he feels discouraged, Learned reaches out to fellow artists and his native community for encouragement. Ultimately, focusing on his work keeps Learned grounded, something he encouraged all artists to do.
“We’re living in unprecedented times,” Learned said. “This is a time to use your imagination and let it go and start creating.”