OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct an investigative audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Drummond made the request Wednesday in a letter to Bryd, citing state statute as the authority for the request.
“I have had many conversations over the past few months with legislators, community leaders, private citizens and state employees who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (“OTA”),” Drummond wrote in his March 15 letter to Byrd. “These concerns include but are not limited to improper transfers between the OTA and the Department of Transportation; improper contracting and purchasing practices; and inadequate internal financial controls.”
Drummond also said that in December, a Cleveland County district judge held the OTA had “willfully violated” the Open Meetings Act because of vague wording in its January and February meeting agendas. Drummond said in a statement he found that violation particularly troubling.
“Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct,” he said, adding he wants to have “all relevant information that will help me determine whether the OTA is in full compliance with the law.”
The district court action stemmed from a lawsuit filed by more than 150 Cleveland County residents against OTA in May 2022, alleging the authority had failed to include information about the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project in two agendas, meetings were decisions were made. Cleveland County District Judge Timothy Olsen said in his ruling that the OTA had not given notice it would be officially announcing the turnpike project, and that any action taken during the January and February 2022 meetings were invalid, which attorneys for the residents said meant new action would have to be taken. (OTA took that action in January 2023). OTA has appealed that ruling.
Another taxpayer lawsuit filed in January 2023 seeks to recover money the OTA had paid engineering consultants to begin work on the turnpike expansion plan.
ACCESS Oklahoma, announced in February 2022, includes plans to build new turnpike extensions in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties. The plan has draw strong opposition from residents who will be forced to cede some property for that extension.
In a statement of its own, the Turnpike Authority said Wednesday officials welcome the opportunity to demonstrate how well they manages duties and fiscal responsibilities, and is always looking for ways to improve processes.
“To be emphatically clear, the Turnpike Authority has the highest regard for openness and transparency and strives to conduct all business in accordance with laws, rules and regulations in every aspect of its duties and responsibilities to the citizens of Oklahoma,” said Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz.
Officials said the requirements OTA operates under require an annual audit, performed by an independent firm, and that audit is delivered to the State Auditor and Inspector. The audit is available on OTA’s website and also is included in the annual budget and other reports.