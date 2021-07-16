Oklahoma Ag Secretary visits Lawton

Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur addressed labor shortages in agriculture Thursday.
While attending a luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Greater Lawton Arthur addressed the effects of the pandemic on beef producers and processors. The rising cost of beef in the supermarkets and attributed the issue to a shortage of labor.
“I will tell you; we are very much still in the midst of that,” said Arthur. “The No. 1 issue, and my guess is for any of you business people this might be your No. 1 issue right now is labor and it’s just getting people to show up every single day. When you talk about how much folks are willing to pay people to come to work, they said it doesn’t matter how much. I was at a processing facility two weeks ago, and they were offering a $2,000 signing bonus for folks to come to work there. They’re 50 people short, and they just can’t get folks to come in and show up every day. So my hope is that when we start working out these kinks on the labor piece, that will help tremendously.”
Arthur described to the dozens of attendees how the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and various programs geared toward agriculture and market development. She then took questions from the audience which ranged from Oklahoma wine producers to feral hogs.
Arthur is the state’s first female to hold the position of Secretary of Agriculture. She acts as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief adviser on policy development and implementation related to agriculture, food and forestry. She holds the titles of Oklahoma Commissioner of Agriculture and the President of the Oklahoma State Board of Agriculture.
Arthur described the movement away from family farms to corporations and how that affects the consumer while pushing for more awareness of “Made in Oklahoma” products.
“We know we have a big job to create greater awareness of those ‘Made in Oklahoma’ products — those products, we know that if you’re in a grocery store, and you see that product, whoever the purchaser is in your household for those products you want to buy ‘Made in Oklahoma’,” said Arthur. “We’re working to find better ways to create awareness of those and identify those in retail locations.”
As far as issues specific to Southwest Oklahoma, Arthur said a shortage of water is the greatest issue for agriculture. She said her department is working with producers to bring in technology to improve drip irrigation and other, more efficient methods including improvements to the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District.
“(Lugert) is incredibly significant when we talk about cotton production,” Arthur said. “The water there is to help those cotton producers in the irrigation district.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested Congress to prioritize key Oklahoma projects, including $5 million for modernization to the irrigation district.
“Infrastructure investments and authorizing funding for our military are the two most important things we do here in Congress,” Inhofe said in a press release. “Oklahoma is not only working hard to recover from the past year, but we are quickly getting back to growing and thriving as a state. I am proud of the people of our state for their dedication to community and moving forward — all of these community projects show this dedication. I will continue to fight to ensure Oklahoma projects that are transparent and accountable, like these, are given priority in Congress.”
The project, if approved, will allow for district irrigation modernization to address Lugert-Altus Irrigation District water supply shortages, through improving water infrastructure and management, in support of the environment and agricultural industry, according to a press release.