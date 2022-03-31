OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a multi-state action against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against what the state attorneys general call illegal continued use of a mask mandate on public transportation.
O’Connor said the mandate exceeds the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the Biden Administration continues to use a failed interpretation of a quarantine statute — that has been ruled against in court several times — to authorize the CDC’s rule and that the continued use harms states. It also interferes with state law in places like Oklahoma, which has imposed laws banning forced masking in public schools, O’Connor said. He said the mandate also runs against reason, as now even the states with the most stringent COVID-19 policies are beginning to lift indoor mask mandates.
“The CDC’s mask mandate is a blatant misuse of power,” he said. “This mandate reflects the priorities of federal bureaucrats who are entirely out of touch with the American people. The Biden Administration must end this unconstitutional mask mandate for public transportation.”
In a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, the attorneys general argue the CDC’s unlawful mask mandate exceeds the agency’s authority in several ways. First, the statute used to justify the mandate does not authorize economy-wide measures. Second, the statute only authorizes rules directly related to preventing the interstate spread of disease; it does not permit mask requirements for individuals who show no sign of infection.
The complaint also states the CDC rule is arbitrary and capricious, required notice and comment were not given before the rule was implemented, and the CDC failed to consider actions that states had already taken to control the spread of COVID-19. The mandate also requires state-run conveyances and transportation hubs to enforce the rule, in violation of the anti-commandeering doctrine.
The complaint seeks the elimination of the unlawful mask mandate and a permanent injunction against enforcement.
Other states involved in the legal action are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.