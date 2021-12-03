OKLAHOMA CITY — The State of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden Administration to stop its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees and the National Guard.
The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General has asked a federal court to grant a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction followed by a permanent injunction, preventing the Biden Administration from enforcing the vaccine mandate, according to a press release from the state Attorney General’s office.
On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spelled out in an internal memo that National Guard members who refuse to be vaccinated will not be allowed to participate in federally funded drills and training. Austin also said that Guard members who do not participate in drills will not be paid by the Defense Department.
Additionally, the lawsuit asks the court to block the Biden Administration from withholding federal funding from the Oklahoma National Guard or its Guard members. The suit also asks the court to declare the mandate unconstitutional on multiple grounds, according to the press release.
“Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ensures that many Oklahoma National Guard members will simply quit instead of getting a vaccine, a situation that will irreparably harm Oklahomans’ safety and security,” said Attorney General John O’Connor in the press release. “These patriots, along with many federal employees, who serve their country and their state are now at risk of being terminated because they do not wish to take the vaccine.”
The Biden Administration has previously admitted that it is not the federal government’s role to enforce vaccine mandates.
“This vaccine mandate is unlawful and does not reflect the Land of the Free,” said O’Connor.
“We are grateful for the support of the Legislature and the Governor in the State’s efforts to block the overreach of the Biden Administration,” O’Connor said in the press release. “Their support and funding for this lawsuit protects hardworking Oklahomans in federal jobs, and our Oklahoma National Guard members from Biden’s reckless and unlawful vaccine mandates.”