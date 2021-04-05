A 4-H Parent/Volunteer hybrid conference will be held June 26 at Oklahoma State University.
The state conference will offer 14 workshop options, on campus, as part of the hybrid event.
Programming will not be recorded for viewing later. There will be a limited virtual registration option. Only designated workshops will be available on June 26 via Zoom as part of the virtual package.
Early bird registration, for $40, will take place April 1 through May 1. From May 2 through May 26 the registration fee is $50. Registration includes the Salute to Excellence Luncheon. Virtual registration will be $20 April 1 through May 26.
As part of the Parent-Volunteer Conference, an announcement of the county, district and state Salute to Excellence Awards will be made for those who were nominated for the Volunteer of the Year and the Lifetime Volunteer of the Year. The 2021 nominees have dedicated a total of 162 years serving as a 4-H volunteer.
For more information about the Parent-Volunteer Conference, contact Karla Knoepfli at 405-744-8882 or via email at karla.knoepfli@okstate.edu. Registration is available at https://4h.okstate.edu/volunteers/parent-volunteer-conferences/index.html after April 1.
4-H also will offer Tuesday Tool-Time webinars. The first of four Tuesday Tool Time webinars will take place via Zoom on April 20. Registration is available at https://dasnr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpdu6gpjIvGNdEfJEyj-vuA9HrKvk6aB0j.
For questions about Comanche County 4-H, contact Sharon Stuckey at 580-355-1176 or at sharon.stuckey@okstate.edu.