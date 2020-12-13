OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKCVAHCS) announced it has been selected as one of 12 sites to receive a Fisher House. A Fisher House provides temporary accommodations at no charge for the families and caregivers of veterans and active duty service members receiving VA care.
“This is great news for veterans and their immediate family members as this will be the first Fisher House in the state of Oklahoma,” said Jeff Bennett, OKCVAHCS Assistant Director.
A Fisher House is “a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. These furnished and decorated homes enable family members to be close to their loved one during an extremely stressful time — hospitalization for a combat injury, illness, or disease. A stay at a Fisher House is completely free of charge.
“Support from their loved ones plays an integral role in healing and recovery for veterans. We are very grateful to VA and the Fisher House Foundation for approving our request,” said Bennett.
The VA Fisher House will support access to care for thousands of additional veterans traveling to VA facilities for treatment. A timeline for construction of the Fisher House has not been established.
The homes are normally located within walking distance of the treatment facility or have transportation available. Typically, the houses are 5,000- to 16,800-square-foot homes donated by the Fisher family and Fisher House Foundation. Each house is designed to provide 8 to 21 suites. All are professionally furnished and decorated in the tone and style of the local region. The houses can accommodate 16 to 42 family members.
They feature a common kitchen, laundry facilities, dining room and living room with library, and toys for children. Newest houses are 100 percent handicap accessible and include elevators. A Fisher House is a temporary residence and is not a treatment facility, hospice or counseling center.
Its first build was in 1994 and the program continues to experience growth in 2020. The VA Fisher House program plans expansion from 49 to at least 72 Fisher Houses by 2030.
The homes are constructed by Fisher House Foundation on government land (military installations or VA facilities). Upon completion, the houses are donated to VA or the Department of Defense (DOD) and VA or DOD assume responsibility for the operation, maintenance, upkeep, and staffing. There are 91 Fisher Houses internationally.