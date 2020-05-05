OKLAHOMA CITY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
To help reduce the risk of infection at the facility, the VA asks that veterans use its online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions. This will help protect veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling VA providers to focus on care for veterans with the most acute needs.
VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
Telephone or video appointments — Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visitingmyhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Prescription refills and safety — Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.
Mental health information and resources — Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, is available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
Text message reminders — Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Social work service — Veterans can call 405-456-3024 and get support.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program — If you or someone you know is experiencing or using domestic violence, which includes yelling, talking down to or insulting, threatening and further emotional, physical or sexual violence, the VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is here to help.
Contact Stephanie McCabe, IPVAP Coordinator at 405-456-5729 (office) or 405-568-9869 (VA cell) or The 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for safety planning, community resources and further information.
Veteran’s Crisis Line — If you or a veteran or Armed Services member you know are in a crisis, there are specially trained responders ready to help you, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. To speak to qualified, caring VA responder, you can:
• Dial 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to talk to someone.
• Send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder.
• Start a confidential online chat session at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat
Behavioral Health/Mental Health Information Hotline — The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has set up a local hotline, available 24/7, to help answer any questions you might have about the options available for receiving behavioral health at this time, without needing to come to the VA in person.
Dial 405-456-4488 to talk to an Oklahoma City VA Health Care System employee about options for receiving behavioral health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline — The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has also set up a local hotline, available 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., to help answer general questions about COVID-19.
Dial 405-456-7119 to talk to an Oklahoma City VA Health Care System employee about COVID-19 related questions.
RN Triage Call Center — As a part of the system’s ongoing initiative to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, the Oklahoma City VA has transitioned its RN Triage Call Center to a 24/7 operation.
Veterans within or outside the state of Oklahoma can dial 405-456-1000 and select option 3 to reach an Oklahoma City VA nurse 24/7.
For more information on ways for veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus.
Submit any questions you may have to VHACO10B2BMedia@va.gov