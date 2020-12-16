WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today publication of its dynamic VA COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan. The plan is being executed at 37 sites across the country, including the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.
VA began vaccinating veterans and frontline employees this week, following the Food and Drug Administration’s Dec. 11 decision to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
The distribution plan addresses vaccinations for veterans, staff and other federal partners. It includes a prioritization framework for identifying the population(s) at highest risk to receive the vaccine. The plan will be updated over the next two weeks to reflect final recommendations and specifications from FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccines authorized through FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization process. It will continue to be updated as FDA approves new vaccines.
“VA employees have provided life-saving COVID-19 care to thousands upon thousands of people, and the department continues to play a crucial role in the nation’s response to the pandemic,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Dedicated professionals across many fields contributed to this plan, which will ensure a safe, evidence-based and equity-focused vaccine rollout for VA frontline workers and Veterans.”
Under the current plan the first doses will go to veterans living in long-term care facilities and VA health care personnel. After the first two groups, the VA will begin to offer vaccines to more veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
The first authorized COVID-19 vaccine requires special storage and handling. Because of this, the VA will start by offering vaccines through certain VA medical centers.
When more vaccines are available, we’ll determine if we can provide vaccines through our community provider network officials said in a statement.
The plan covers vaccine distribution in the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories where VA provides health care to veterans, as well as vaccine safety monitoring and vaccine reporting as required by the CDC and Operation Warp Speed.
Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team or visit their facility website.