OKC FAA center, roads and tribes big winners in appropriations bill

Arial view of the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. 

 courtesy FAA.gov

WASHINGTON – Despite heated comments and opposition from minority Democrats, the House Appropriations committee has adopted its Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Bill for the 2024 fiscal year.

Subcommittee chairman Tom Cole (R, Moore) said Oklahoma will be in line for a significant amount of funding under the legislation.