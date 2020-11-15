Cameron University has been allocated $20,000 by the Oklahoma IDeA Network for Biomedical Research Excellence (OK-INBRE) to support faculty-mentored undergraduate research in biomedical sciences.
CU faculty members may apply for funding up to $2,500 per project. The funds must be used to support one or more undergraduate students engaged in mentored research under the direction of the faculty member, with the majority of the award being utilized to support student salaries.
“Research in the biomedical sciences is a broad, general field of research that includes many areas in the life and physical sciences, as well as mathematics,” said Terry Conley, CU coordinator for OK-INBRE. “This is an exciting opportunity as it offers students and faculty members from numerous academic disciplines the chance to participate in focused research projects.”
Launched in 2001, OK-INBRE is a program awarded by a grant through the National Institutes of Health Institutional Development Award (IDeA) Program to the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. One of its goals is to enhance the statewide research infrastructure and biomedical research capacity in Oklahoma by providing research opportunities for students from primarily undergraduate institutions, community colleges, and minority serving institutions to serve as a pipeline for new students to enter into health research careers. Cameron University has partnered with OK-INBRE for more than 15 years.