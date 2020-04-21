It was only coincidence that saw oil futures fall below zero on the same day that the State of Oklahoma officially determined that there will be a revenue crisis — but it sure seemed appropriate.
The state panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a revenue failure for the year that ends June 30, allowing the state to dip into its rainy day fund for $416 million to finish this year without budget cuts.
But Stitt warned that even larger revenue failures are likely next fiscal year and the next. Stitt said agency cuts of about 7.5% could be needed to plug next year’s budget hole, with even deeper cuts in excess of 8% in Fiscal Year 2022.
“The Legislature has some difficult decisions to make when it comes to writing the budget. No doubt about it,” Stitt said.
Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement in response to Monday’s Oklahoma State Board of Equalization meeting:
“The Legislature will have to make many difficult decisions regarding the state budget for Fiscal Year 2021,” Senate Democratic leader Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City said in a news release. “Senate Democrats will fight to protect funding for essential state services including education, health care, and public safety.”
Adding to the seemingly bottomless pit of bad news, economists from Oklahoma State University on Monday estimated Oklahoma will lose 10,000 jobs just in the energy sector.
Plummeting oil prices are a major reason for the state’s revenue shortfalls, and Monday’s meltdown in oil prices was an exclamation mark on what has been a tale of woe in the oil patch and for many Oklahomans who depend on oil for their jobs or royalty payments.
West Texas Intermediate crude had been above $60 a barrel in December and fell to about $44 in February. In March it slumped into the $20s, and on Monday the contract for oil to be delivered in next moth went somewhere it had never been before — below zero. “Take my oil. Please,” was the theme of traders holding onto oil that they had to dump or pay to store, sending the price to negative $35.20 a barrel.
Much of the drop was chalked up to technical reasons — the May delivery contract is close to expiring so its trading volume was light, which can exacerbate swings. But prices for deliveries even further into the future, which were seeing larger trading volumes, also plunged. Demand for oil has collapsed so much that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.
Tanks could hit their limits within three weeks, according to Chris Midgley, head of analytics at S&P Global Platts. And traders are willing to pay someone else to take that oil for delivery in May and shift the burden of figuring out where to keep it.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery, which shows a more ”normal” price, fell 16.5% to $20.90 per barrel.
While an OPEC-Russian agreement is to take almost 10 million barrels a day out of production, some analysts estimate that demand — depressed by the coronavirus pandemic — may be three times that. And no one can predict if the oil producers can actually make the production targets stick. U.S. producers, meanwhile, are also taking steps to limit production.
“Basically, bears are out for blood,” analyst Naeem Aslam of Avatrade said in a report. “The steep fall in the price is because of the lack of sufficient demand and lack of storage place given the fact that the production cut has failed to address the supply glut.”
Halliburton swung between gains and sharp losses, even though it reported stronger results for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The oilfield engineering company said that the pandemic has created so much turmoil in the industry that it “cannot reasonably estimate” how long the hit will last. It expects a further decline in revenue and profitability for the rest of 2020, particularly in North America.
Economic recovery in the state will be slow through this summer and into the winter, according to economists at OSU.
“It’s not a pretty picture,” said Dan Rickman, a regents professor in economic and a researcher at the OSU Center for Applied Economic Research (CAER) at the Spears School of Business. “Oklahoma faces economic fallout from both COVID-19 and collapsing oil prices.”
OSU economists forecast a 21 percent drop in the state’s gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2020 that began April 1. If there is a bright spot, the state’s GDP is expected to be better than a forecasted national GDP decline of 26.5 percent. Those losses far exceed the decline in GDP in any period during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, according to Rickman.