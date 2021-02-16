While many Lawtonians spent Monday digging out from the weekend’s blanket of snow, it may prove to be an exercise in futility as round two of winter weather is expected to hit today.
Accumulating snowfall is likely this afternoon into Wednesday with some locations receiving 4 to 8 inches of additional snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Capt. John Paul, commander of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop G, is recommending everyone stay off the roads until at least Thursday. He said his district, which covers Comanche, Caddo, Cotton and Stephens counties, saw a few accidents over the weekend but mostly dealt with stranded motorists.
“With these temperatures, people just don’t have that much time to get help unless they’re prepared and most aren’t,” Paul said. “Because of winds we’re seeing 4- to 5-foot drifts on our east and west bound roadways. People are running into those or off into ditches and getting stranded.”
The weekend’s snowstorm has yet to be cleared and Paul is expecting roads to be worse with the upcoming 4 to 8 inches of additional snow.
“If at all possible, stay off the roads,” said Paul.
In preparation for the upcoming weather, District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens said the courthouse, which was scheduled to open today, will remain closed at least for today.