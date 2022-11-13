The sports entity hired to oversee youth sports for the City of Lawton is looking at 10 sites as the potential home for the city’s indoor sports complex.
Ranging from empty tracts in downtown Lawton to existing sports fields, the tracts are the narrowed-down list that started with 45 suggestions, said John Wack, president of Eastern Sports Management, the entity the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority hired to handle day-to-day operations related to youth sports. The firm was tasked with compiling a list of potential sites and analyzing them, soliciting input from various city entities before returning with a specific recommendation.
Wack said the analysis is part of Eastern Sports’ overall task of providing management and goals. He and Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry emphasized that discussions are preliminary, meaning assumptions on what Lawton will see in its indoor complex and the site on which it will rest are not yet set.
But to provide a place to begin, Wack said his team used designs from a facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, a 150,000-square-foot structure providing eight indoor basketball courts and two turfed courts, plus amenities such as a dining area, seating, and support and fitness spaces. Using those plans allowed Eastern Sports to make some assumptions about the building and parking needs, details that allow officials to analyze the sites selected for further review, Wack said.
Sites will be analyzed on multiple factors, to include who owns the land and how quickly it can be purchased, ground conditions, expansion potential, infrastructure, topography, visibility, and proximity to restaurants and hotels. Wack said proximity to lodging and dining (probably the most important consideration) are equal, with all sites within 5 miles of those amenities. So, Eastern Sports will be looking at other things.
That’s why officials may be quickly eliminating three sites: the west side of Elmer Thomas Park, near schools and existing sports fields; behind Days Inn by Wyndham at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris; and a tract to the south, on the north end of the Northwest 2nd Street retail complex. Wack said while the complex would fit on the three sites, there is limited expansion potential and questions about sufficient space for parking.
O.H. Arnold Park, less than a mile southeast of the retail track, is large enough, but placing the facility in that park would disrupt its extensive trail system and there also are questions about parking space.
The remaining six sites are easily large enough — Wack demonstrated that by laying a schematic of the building over the sites to prove there is ample room — but some already are raising concerns.
The Big Green soccer complex managed by Lawton Soccer Club on East Lee Boulevard at Interstate 44, is large enough and is easily accessible from the interstate, but flooding is an issue because the area is in the flood plain. Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the site would be unsuitable because of that flooding, joking the only way it would work is if the sports complex “were built on stilts.”
Wack was more excited about sites along Interstate 44, at Cache Road and East Gore Boulevard.
“It clearly fits there,” Wack said of the Cache Road site, noting there is a lot of space, as there is at the Gore Boulevard site.
He also likes the idea of the Grandview Sports Complex adjacent to Eisenhower High School on Southwest 52nd Street or Ahlschlager Park on Southwest G Avenue, east of the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Both sites already have outdoor ballfields, which officials have said would be an important consideration because they would complement what the indoor facility offers.
Wack said there also are some attractive sites in east Lawton along East Lee Boulevard, including the intersection of Southeast 45th Street.
Wack said Eastern Sports would continue its analysis work, and would come back to the trust authority with four or five site recommendations. He said the firm will do its “deep dive” analysis when the trust authority decides what is going into the building because that will determine how big it will be.
Henry said preliminary analysis on the sites being considered seems to indicate those owned by the City of Lawton are not suitable.
“City-owned may not be big enough,” he said, of what is one of the city’s cost-saving arguments.
Wack, answering questions about the size of the building and what it will hold, said some facts are apparent.
“There is a strong need for indoor soccer space,” he said, adding that while indoor turf fields will be used, they will not draw players to Lawton as will indoor basketball courts (which can be converted to soccer fields).
That means six courts is the minimum Lawton can offer and still be attractive.
“Eight (courts) is the sweet spot,” he said.