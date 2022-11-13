The sports entity hired to oversee youth sports for the City of Lawton is looking at 10 sites as the potential home for the city’s indoor sports complex.

Ranging from empty tracts in downtown Lawton to existing sports fields, the tracts are the narrowed-down list that started with 45 suggestions, said John Wack, president of Eastern Sports Management, the entity the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority hired to handle day-to-day operations related to youth sports. The firm was tasked with compiling a list of potential sites and analyzing them, soliciting input from various city entities before returning with a specific recommendation.

